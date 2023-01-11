SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt was sworn into office Wednesday for another term in the Illinois Senate. “With the start of the 103rd General Assembly, I will continue fighting for the residents of the 57th District,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I will continue to address the challenges facing the people of the Metro East to better their daily lives and I am proud to be their voice in Springfield for another term.”

Belt has represented the 57th District since 2019. The district includes parts of St. Clair and Madison Counties and includes communities such as East St. Louis, Belleville, and Scott Air Force Base.

Belt has championed a number of legislative solutions, such as expanding the organ donor registry, banning the burning of toxic chemicals, providing feminine hygiene products at homeless shelters, and ensuring students are fed at school. As a former school board member and chair of the Senate Education Committee, Belt remains a strong advocate for students and teachers across Illinois. He plans to continue to fight for increased investment in Illinois’ education system and uplift the education profession for teachers.

Belt strives to keep constituents updated with helpful information and resources, and encourages people to reach out to his office at 618-875-1212 or SenatorBelt.com/ContactUs with questions and concerns.

This week marks the start of the 103rd General Assembly.

