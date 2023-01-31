SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Christopher Belt will serve as chair of the Senate Appropriations-Public Safety and Infrastructure Committee in the 103rd General Assembly.

“In my new role I want to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used wisely during budget negotiations,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “As the southernmost Democrat, it’s important that downstate Illinois is not forgotten. I look forward to being a voice for downstate Illinois and increasing government transparency through the budgeting process.”

Prior to serving in the Illinois Senate, Belt had an 18-year career as a law enforcement officer. He spent 16 years with the St. Clair County Probation and Detention Center and two years as the regional deputy administrator of aftercare for the central and southern regions of Illinois.

Belt previously served as a member of the Senate Transportation Committee and will continue serving on that committee in a new role as vice chair.

“We have seen remarkable investments in our infrastructure,” Belt said. “I want to continue seeing funds being spent on the roads we travel daily, expanding access to transportation and ensuring our law enforcement agencies are adequately funded.”

To see a full list of Belt’s committee assignments, click here.

