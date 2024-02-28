BELLEVILLE – Two transit providers in Belleville were awarded more than $900,000 to offer safe, reliable and accessible transportation options, thanks to support from State Senator Christopher Belt and State Representative Jay Hoffman.

“These new vehicles will play a crucial role in expanding transportation services and improving mobility for residents in our community,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Access to transportation is fundamental to our quality of life and this funding is investing in the well-being of our residents who need transportation assistance.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Through the Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, more than 500 paratransit vehicles valued at $57.1 million have been awarded to 113 transit providers. The vehicles will be delivered to public transportation providers as well as nonprofit organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities.

St. Clair County Transit District is set to receive seven new vehicles, totaling $810,000. The Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois was awarded $115,000 for one new vehicle. The program helps smaller transit agencies navigate the red tape of the public bidding process while ensuring their vehicles meet federal requirements and specifications.

“By modernizing our paratransit vehicle fleet, we’re investing in residents who deserve the accessibility and quality of life that comes with a stronger local system,” said Hoffman (D-Swansea). “I appreciate the cost-effective cooperation from the state, and look forward to seeing these vehicles on the road soon.”

A full list of awardees can be found here.

More like this: