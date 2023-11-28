CAHOKIA – State Senator Christopher Belt is encouraging families to take a tour of the Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site on Saturday to see the home decorated for the holidays and learn the story of St. Nicholas.

“The Jarrot Mansion is a beautiful home, and there’s no better way to see it than when it’s decorated for the holidays,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This is a great chance to visit the historic site and help children get excited for Christmas.”

St. Nicholas will visit Jarrot Mansion to greet families and share treats with children amid candlelight and traditional holiday decorations. The site is usually open by appointment only, but it will be open for free tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2. Visitors are encouraged to donate a nonperishable food item for families in need. All donations will be distributed to Cahokia food pantries.

The mansion, located at 124 E. First St. in Cahokia, was built around 1810 by merchant Nicholas Jarrot, one of many French settlers who prospered in early Illinois. His home is one of the oldest brick buildings in Illinois.

For more information, contact the Cahokia State Historic Site at 618-332-1782.

