SPRINGFIELD – To assist communities in meeting water service line identification and inventory requirements, State Senator Christopher Belt is emphasizing a fourth funding opportunity for the Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Program announced by the Illinois EPA.

“Lead contamination poses a serious threat to public health, and with another round of funding announced, more communities can take advantage of this program to ensure they have access to safe and clean water,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I urge communities in need to apply for this funding and prioritize their efforts toward addressing lead contamination in their water systems.”

The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act requires owners and operators of community water supplies in Illinois to submit a complete water service line material inventory for the Illinois EPA’s approval no later than April 15, 2024. A detailed inventory will allow communities to prioritize and strategize the replacement of known lead service lines within their water distribution system.

The Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Program offers grants up to $50,000 to units of local government to fund the creation of a complete lead service line inventory. The latest round – funded through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law – will build on the 260 grants previously issued to communities across the state, totaling nearly $10 million.

“As the deadline approaches for community water supplies to submit complete material inventories, we know many supplies are still in need of financial assistance to meet this mandate,” said Illinois EPA Director John Kim. “We encourage any system that is still working toward identifying the composition of their public water supply infrastructure to seek funding through this program.”

Applications for the LSLI Grant Program will be accepted until funding has been expended. Eligible entities can find more information about the program and apply on the Illinois EPA website.

