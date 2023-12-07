EAST ST. LOUIS – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open to all income-eligible households, and State Senator Christopher Belt is urging eligible families to apply to receive assistance with natural gas, propane and electricity bills.

“Winter weather is now in full force, and all households deserve to stay warm and safe this year,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Assistance is now available for all income-eligible families across the state – so be sure to apply if your household qualifies.”

Article continues after sponsor message

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year over 311,000 households received LIHEAP, with an average of over $1,000 per household.

All income-eligible households can now apply for assistance, and applications will be accepted through Aug. 15, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. The energy bill assistance program offered through the Help Illinois Families Program in program year 2024 will provide $237 million to eligible families for energy bill assistance.

For more information or to apply to the program, visit HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or your local agency.

More like this: