EAST ST. LOUIS — In an effort to lift the spirits of seniors in the 57th District, State Senator Christopher Belt invites residents of all ages to get creative and donate homemade or store-bought valentines.

“Our seniors have contributed so much to our community, and it’s important we show them love and appreciation when we can,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “A small gesture like making a Valentine’s Day card can make a significant difference in brightening someone’s day and letting them know they are valued.”

Belt is encouraging community members in the area to write Valentine’s Day cards, which can be dropped off or mailed to his district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various senior facilities in the 57th District.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run through Friday, Feb. 9. Those wishing to participate can drop off cards at one of Belt’s district offices or mail them to one of Belt’s offices at Kenneth Hall Regional Office Bldg. #10, Collinsville Ave., Suite 201A, East St. Louis, IL 62201 or #7 Park Place, Suite C, Swansea, IL 62226.

For more information, residents can contact Belt’s office at 618-875-1212.

