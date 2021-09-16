EAST ST.LOUIS – Six projects totaling nearly $90 million to improve safety while creating jobs are underway or starting soon in the Metro East, State Senators Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced Thursday.

“As a resident and representative of the Metro East, I applaud the steps Illinois continues to take to ensure our roads are safe,” Belt said. “This funding improves the area’s infrastructure while creating good jobs.”

The following projects are set to be completed this year, with the remainder to be completed in 2022:

Interstate 70 resurfacing and bridge painting from Interstate 55/70 to the east of Interstate 55/70/270 as well as I-55/70 from east of Illinois 159 to the north of Interstate 270

Poplar Street Bridge improvements, including pavement patching, concrete overlay, deck repairs, and bridge joint replacements

Illinois 111/3 resurfacing and patching from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton

Illinois 3 resurfacing from north of Monsanto Avenue to south of Ruby Street in Cahokia

I-270 at Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction

Illinois 157 resurfacing from State Street in East St. Louis to Petroff Drive

Article continues after sponsor message

“As our state progresses on the road to economic recovery, these local infrastructure investments come at a critical time for the Metro East,” Crowe said. “By updating local roads and bridges, we can ensure dependable modes of transportation for commuters and families while creating labor jobs for residents.”

Over the next six years, the Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois program with investments of up to $33 billion.

When construction is underway, drivers should anticipate delays and may wish to seek alternate routes. Belt and Crowe encourage drivers to obey posted construction zone speed limits and watch out for workers on construction projects.

More information and maps on the impact of Rebuild Illinois can be found at idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois. A list of the ongoing and upcoming projects in the Metro East can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.

More like this: