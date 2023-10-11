EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt recently announced a total of $400,000 in funding for two outdoor trails in the 57th District through the Illinois Bicycle Path Grant Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“There is nothing better than to see frequently used outdoor spaces receive funds to improve their accessibility for residents,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Spending time outdoors has been proven to enhance our health and well-being, and it’s great we are allowing this to happen by making spaces like this more convenient and safe for everyone.”

The funds for the program come from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees, providing a maximum grant award of $200,000 per project for development projects, with no maximum grant award limit for land acquisition projects.

Madison County Transit District will receive $200,000 for the creation of a new trail, the Chain of Rocks Shared Use Path, which will benefit Madison County residents by having a safe, all-weather surfaced path for travel, commuting and recreation. St Clair County Transit District will receive $200,000 for the MetroBikeLink Extension. The trail will be expanded by three miles to enhance the growing trail system.

“These funds will allow Madison County Transit to significantly improve the walkability, ADA accessibility and connections to bus routes in this busy corridor,” said SJ Morrison, MCT managing director. “We are grateful to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois General Assembly for their ongoing commitment to safety and livability in Madison County.”

For more information about IDNR’s bike path grants and to see a list of the latest round of recipients, click here.

