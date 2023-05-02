EAST ST. LOUIS – With strong support from State Senator Christopher Belt, $200,000 will be coming to the Metro East area to boost local tourism efforts and attract visitors.

“This funding will allow us to continue to grow and promote tourism in our region,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Tourism is an important economic driver in the Metro East, and this grant will enable us to build upon current success and attract even more visitors to the area.”

Through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program, a total of $2.9 million is being awarded to 51 grantees to support local tourism promotional efforts. This program provides funding for promotional efforts by local governments, municipalities, non-profits and local promotional groups such as Illinois' Certified Convention and Visitor Bureaus, with the goal of attracting visitors to destinations, attractions, and events throughout Illinois.

The City of Fairview Heights and Discover Downstate Illinois will both receive $100,000 in funds from the program, which is funded by a federal Economic Development Administration grant.

“By investing in tourism in downstate Illinois, we are not only attracting visitors but also creating jobs, supporting local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the area,” said Belt.

To view a full list of Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program recipients, click here.

