EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt announced over a dozen school districts around the Metro East area have received nearly $30,000 to provide resources to libraries through books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“Libraries play a major role in students’ academic success at all age levels,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This funding will empower our school districts to strengthen their library resources, allowing new and updated learning and technology opportunities for students.”

Funding for the School District Library Grant Program originates from the General Reserve Fund and is appropriated for this purpose by the Illinois General Assembly.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some school districts receiving funding include:

Belleville Township High School District 201 - $4,199

East Saint Louis School District 189 - $3,559

Mascoutah Community Unit District 19 - $3,473

O'Fallon School District 90- $3,370

Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $2,573

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for over 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

“When we invest in school libraries, we also invest in the academic growth and future success of students,” said Belt. “I’m thrilled that many school districts in the Metro East have received this funding to enhance the functionality of their libraries.”

For a full list of libraries that received funding, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

More like this: