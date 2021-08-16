ALTON - Former Illinois State Senator and Madison County State’s Attorney William Haine died early Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Haine was elected to the Illinois State Senate in 2002. He chose not to run for re-election in 2018. He also was the Madison County State’s Attorney for several years.

The Haine family released the following statement:

"Strengthened by the sacraments of the Catholic Church, and with Anna, his beloved wife of 50 years by his side, retired Senator William R. Haine passed away early in the morning on August 16 after the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully. He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion.

"Though we have every hope that Bill has now joined all the angels and saints in the Kingdom of God for eternity, please continue to pray for his eternal salvation and the comfort of his family, who will miss him greatly."

Bill's son, Thomas, is the present Madison County State's Attorney.

Madison County Democratic Party Chair Randy Harris issued a statement on behalf of the party:

"Bill was a tireless advocate for working families and the Metro East will be missed and remembered by all those who knew him. I was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Haine, Harris said. “Bill was a tireless advocate for working families and the entire Metro East. Bill had a passion for helping and making a difference in people’s everyday lives. His dedication to both his faith and family was to be admired and celebrated. Bill was a true warrior and champion for our Region, and we will all sorely miss him. On behalf of the Madison County Democratic Party, we offer our condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved."



William and Anna Haine marked their 50th Wedding Anniversary at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a public Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Paprocki, Bishop of Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bill said in his last news media interview with Riverbender.com a few weeks ago, that his 50 years with Anna and family have been something he cherishes with "so many positive memories."

"Anna is beyond what words can describe," Bill said during that interview. "I would do anything for her. She comes from an artistic and brilliant family. Her father, William Schickel was a great artist and designer, and her uncle, Emil Frei was a well-known cancer researcher at Washington University. Words can't describe how much Anna means to me."

Bill and Anna have seven children, 38 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Bill said during the recent interview that he and Anna did their best to raise the children in the right way with good values. Bill said he couldn't be more proud of Tom Haine, the state's attorney, and all his children. He said that day he believes Tom has a great political future ahead and is blessed to have such a good staff of people at the state's attorney's office.

Bill said in the interview the levee district bill, and ultimately the certification and the I-255 development, are two of the things he is most proud of that resulted from some of his work in the Illinois Senate. He said the levee bill helped preserve the area from a flood disaster. Bill was proud of his pro-labor work.

Bill said Anna was a frequent visitor to the Senate floor on different issues, and he always admired her thoughts in regard to politics and legislation. He said he felt he worked well with both the Democratic and Republican parties and helped guide a lot of strong bills through the Senate.

"I am fortunate that when I entered the Senate the kids were grown up," he said. "While I was working in Madison County I was able to be home for dinner with Anna and the kids and attend many of their activities."

Bill looked into the future in his last interview with Riverbender.com and said he is so proud that 50 years from now, his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren will be around and through each of them, his legacy will not be forgotten.

"Our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are the legacies that Anna and I want to leave," Bill said.

"Bill has been a wonderful husband, father, protector, and always treated me like a queen," Anna said in some choice words she used to describe her relationship with the lasting love of her life, William.

Full Obituary will be forthcoming.

More like this: