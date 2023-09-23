GODFREY - East Alton's Tommy Karlas has made a gigantic name for himself over the years in Nashville and has been a No. 1 Hit music songwriter. He recently signed a contract with Sony for the coming years.

Tommy may be most known for writing the No. 1 country hit "Roll With Me" by Montgomery Gentry. Karlas is releasing his new album with a homecoming concert at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall. Karlas has been a Nashville songwriter for more than 20 years.

He will play a release show and party on Oct. 21 at Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College. During the concert, it will be a celebration of Karlas' new album - "What Matters To Her."

Karlas will perform songs from his new album, as well as other favorites recorded by country artists like Blake Shelton, Randy Travis, Montgomery Gentry, Old Dominion, Trisha Yearwood, Warren Zeiders, and many more. With special guests Billy Hurst & Charlie Brown. Then join Tommy & friends at the after-party to celebrate the release of the new album.

Tickets include a copy of the new 16-song CD album, performances by hit songwriters Tommy Karlas & Joel Shewmake, with special guests Charlie Brown & Billy Hurst, and entry into the After Party @ The Wood River Moose Lodge.

All tickets general admission: First come, first serve seating availability.

The show starts promptly at 6 p.m. with Special guests Charlie Brown and Billy Hurst, followed by the main performance by Tommy Karlas.

The After-Party will be at The Wood River Moose Lodge immediately following the show ... Present ticket for entry into Hathaway Hall @ Lewis & Clark Community College, as well as The Wood River Moose Lodge following the show.

Karlas has written songs for Blake Shelton, Warren Zeiders, Old Dominion, Randy Travis, and Montgomery Gentry, including their multi-week No. 1 “Roll With Me” which became the fastest-rising and most downloaded song of Montgomery Gentry’s career, and earned Karlas an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year nomination. In 2021, he released his debut album, Put It In Drive.

“Tommy is a true Nashville craftsman with the ability to make big things happen,” says Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.

“I’m so excited to be working with Tommy,” adds Droptine Founder Jim Catino. “It’s an honor to work his songs and I know he will continue to have great success.”

For information about Karlas, including the album release show, visit:

https://tommykarlasmusic.com/.