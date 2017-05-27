O'FALLON - At the end of the sixth inning and with a 5-2 lead, the Edwardsville Tigers were just one inning away from capturing the win against the Belleville West Maroons in the IHSA Class 4A O'Fallon Regional on Friday.

With just one out remaining in the inning, Edwardsville's Jordyn Henricks allowed back-to-back hits to Kiri Evans and Claire Marlen. Aleigha Cory was able to hit a ground ball and reached on an error to allow Evans to score, and after Isabella Holtrop singled to left, allowing Marlen and Cory to score, the Maroons tied the game at 5 points.

From there, the Tigers were unable to come back in their offense. At the top of the eighth inning, Paige Cates secured the win for the Belleville West Maroons with a home run to center field and brought the final score to 6-5.

Anna Burke led the Tigers with four hits and one run for the day. Sarah Hangsleben made two hits and scored one run while Lauren Taplin and Taryn Brown each had one run and one hit. Jordyn Hendricks also scored one run while Brooke Webber landed one hit.

Hendricks took the loss on the mound and allowed six hits, 9 runs (two of which being home runs), and committed three errors. She struck out six batters and walked one.

The Tigers ended their season with a 29-5 record, losing only to Kaneland, Williamsville and Barrington. The team also fell to Belleville West Maroons on April 6 with a score of 7-5.

Not only did Paige Cates secure the Maroons' victory with her home run, she also got the W on the mound as pitcher. She struck out three batters, allowed 9 hits and five runs to score (three home runs). She committed four errors.

Kiri Evans led the way with two hits and two runs scored. Claire Marlen had two hits while Aleigha Cory, Paige Cates and Allyson Winkelman each made one hit and scored one point. Isabella Holtrop produced one hit.

The Maroons will face off against the winner of Saturday's Belleville East and Sacred Heart-Griffin match-up on Tuesday, May 30 in the Normal (Community West) Sectional. The game will be held at 4 p.m. at the Jaycees Sports Complex in Collinsville.

