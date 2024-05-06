BELLEVILLE - On May 6, 2024, at 3:24 a.m., Belleville Police responded to the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the mother of a two-month-old child who stated the child’s father took the infant from the residence without the mother’s permission.

It was unknown where the father was taking the child. The father was an invited guest at the residence until the disturbance with child’s mother. Belleville Police conducted an extensive search in the area of the mother’s residence and other areas in an attempt to locate the father and infant.

At approximately 5 a.m., a family member returned the infant to the mother’s residence. The father’s location is currently not known. Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are attempting to locate the father at this time.

The father will not be identified because he has not been formally charged with a crime.

More information will be released regarding this incident as appropriate.

