BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department has announced it is conducting a death investigation after a Sunday domestic disturbance.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville Police said at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, they were dispatched to the first block of Ben Louis Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to the address of the disturbance as reported via a 911 call. Officers observed a male and female subject in the residence, and it appeared the female was unconscious and bleeding.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Officers entered the apartment to assist the female," the Belleville Police added. "It was determined the female was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and Abbott EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters."

BPD Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate. Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

"The male subject will not be identified unless charges are filed in the case," the police said. "He remains in custody at BPD Headquarters. BPD is not currently seeking any additional suspects. The female subject will be identified by the Coroner’s office after next of kin notification."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call BPD or Crimestoppers.

More like this:

Dec 26, 2023 - Two Reported Shot and Injured After Incident In Wood River

Feb 21, 2024 - Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Accident On College Avenue at Main Street

Jan 24, 2024 - Alton Police Talk Potential Jumper Off Clark Bridge To Safety

Feb 8, 2024 - Male Subject In Custody After Domestic Incident, Female In "Critical" Condition

Mar 20, 2024 - Deceased Identified As 14-Year-Old St. Louis County Stabbing Case

 