BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Police Department has announced it is conducting a death investigation after a Sunday domestic disturbance. Belleville Police said at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, they were dispatched to the first block of Ben Louis Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to the address of the disturbance as reported via a 911 call. Officers observed a male and female subject in the residence, and it appeared the female was unconscious and bleeding. "Officers entered the apartment to assist the female," the Belleville Police added. "It was determined the female was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and Abbott EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters." BPD Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate. Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence. The St. Clair County Coroner's Office was notified and responded to the scene. "The male subject will not be identified unless charges are filed in the case," the police said. "He remains in custody at BPD Headquarters. BPD is not currently seeking any additional suspects. The female subject will be identified by the Coroner's office after next of kin notification." Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call BPD or Crimestoppers.