ST. LOUIS - Zachary Beyer, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn in June 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station as one of the newest members of the Illinois Army National Guard. Pvt. Beyer enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist, and will be assigned to the 445th Chemical Company, based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Beyer will attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, this fall.

Beyer is a 2014 graduate of Belleville West High School. Beyer received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill, which he may use for his education as he attends Southwestern Illinois College.

Beyer's family has a tradition of military service and his parents said they are proud of his decision to enlist.