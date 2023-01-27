WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.

The preliminary ISP investigation indicates the following: Unit 2 (the 2013 white Freightliner Truck-Tractor) was parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6. Unit 1 (a 2010 tan Ford F250) was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 near milepost 6, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck the rear end of Unit 2.

The passenger of Unit 2 was lying in the sleeper birth at the time of the crash and reported no injuries on the scene. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on the scene.

ISP said no further information is now available.

