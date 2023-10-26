Kevin Louchs

WASHINGTON COUNTY – On October 25, 2023, a Washington County Judge convicted 44-year-old Kevin Loucks, of Belleville, with First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

The charge comes after an exhaustive investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 into the murder of 44-year-old Montez Pearson. On July 19, 2023, Pearson was located deceased near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County.

Loucks was taken into custody on July 23, 2023, after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Belleville.

The ISP was assisted during the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleville Police Department.

