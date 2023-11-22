BELLEVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Conner III of Belleville, for Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor under 17 (Class X Felony), Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor Under 18 (Class 1 Felony), 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony), and Solicitation of a Sexual Act (Class A Misdemeanor).

ISP said on July 22, 2022, the East St. Louis Police Department received a report that Conner had sexually assaulted a minor. The ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began a joint investigation into the allegation.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On November 14, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney charged Conner with the above charges.

Conner was taken into custody at his residence by the United States Marshal’s Service on November 21, 2023.

On November 22, 2023, a detention hearing was held, and Conner was ordered detained.

