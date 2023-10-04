EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) announce the arrest of 27-year-old Terrell Amerson of Belleville, IL for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony), three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by Felon (Class 2 Felony).

On October 1, 2023, ISP DCI PSEG was requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to conduct a death investigation in East St. Louis, IL. A male, later identified as 27-year-old Dayman Warren Jr. of Granite City, IL, was shot in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis. Warren Jr. was pronounced deceased at a St. Louis area hospital. Preliminary evidence led officers to take Amerson into custody that same day.

Article continues after sponsor message

On October 3, 2023, after a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office and charges were approved. Amerson is being held at the East St. Louis Police Department with no bond.

ISP DCI PSEG was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, ISP Crime Scene Services, and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Related Video: