EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group announced on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, that it has arrested 33-year-old Brandon M. Lee of Belleville, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) in a fatal shooting at an East St. Louis barbershop.

ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at a barbershop in the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, Lee turned himself in at the East St. Louis Police Department.

The victim, 36-year-old Jabril I. Ross of East St. Louis, had been shot at the barbershop and later pronounced deceased.

ISP said after a thorough investigation, with assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric. The above mentioned charge was filed against Lee on January 29, 2024.

No further information is available.

