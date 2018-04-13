Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE – Belleville East pitching limited Edwardsville to four hits as the Lancers took an 8-1 Southwestern Conference win over the Tigers at Tom Pile Field Thursday afternoon; EHS fell to 10-3 overall, 4-1 in the SWC, while the Lancers went to 8-5 overall, 3-1 in the league.

Jack Cooper went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for Edwardsville on the day, while Blake Burris was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Reid Hendrickson 1-for-4 and Drake Westcott 1-for-2 with a double. Chase Goeckel took the loss, striking out two.

EHS is in Westfield, Ind., for the weekend, scheduled to take on Indianapolis Cathedral today and Cincinnati Moeller at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and Talmadge, Ohio, at 12:15 p.m. Saturday before hosting O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road in an SWC game.

