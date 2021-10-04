BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host their annual Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run along with their annual Howl’oween Pet Parade on Sunday, October 17th in Downtown Belleville.

The Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 10:00 am at E. Main Street & S. High Street, Downtown Belleville. The Howl’oween Pet Parade kicks off at 12:00 pm from the Associated Bank parking lot at High Street and Washington Street. While BAHS has decided to forgo the block party portion of the event due to COVID0-19 concerns, the costume contest will still be happening and will take place just before the parade begins. There will also be fun and prizes where the parade ends at Seven in Belleville.

Registration for these events is now open. To register, visit www.bahspets.org/rfr-hpp .

Executive Director, Kim Vrooman shares, “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that combines two great community events into one great day! We are grateful for all of the community support this year, and every year. We just love it when residents from St.Clair County, Belleville, and beyond come together to support our mission and to help make sure every animal in our community is cared for and loved!”

For more information about either event, registration, or to volunteer for either event, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events, by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 0 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org .

"Hi, I'm Blackjack! I am a stunning all-black cat with the most beautiful eyes. I am about 6 years old, very friendly with people, and good with other cats!"

Does Blackjack sound like he can be your magical new fur baby? Apply to meet him at bahspets.org/adopt and they will reach out to schedule an appointment!

Get your Howl’oween on this season by supporting Blackjack and the additional over 700 animals BAHS adopts out each and every year by joining them for the Race for Rescues and Howl’oween Pet Parade!

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 62 years. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of animals in the community through adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include affordable spay/neuter options, low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. Animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Volunteers and fosters are welcome. To learn more, visit www.bahspets.org .

