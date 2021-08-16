Belleville Area Humane Society To Host Race For Rescues 5k And Howl’oween Pet Parade & Costume Contest In Downtown Belleville
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host their annual Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run along with their annual Howl’oween Pet Parade, Costume Contest, & Block Party on Sunday, October 17th in Downtown Belleville.
The Race for Rescues 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 10:00 am. The Howl’oween Pet Parade will start at 12:00 pm, ending in front of Seven Shichi Sushi Bar
in Belleville at the main stage for the Costume Contest.
Registration for these events is now open and sponsorship opportunities are available. To register or become a sponsor, visit www.bahspets.org/rfr-hpp.
To ensure a Race for Rescues t-shirt, register early! Early bird pricing ($25) ends on September 16, 2021. Group and military discounts are available.
For more information about either event, registration, sponsorship, or to volunteer for either event, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events Specialist, Lauren Ruser, by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 120 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.
The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 62 years. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of animals in the community through adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. Animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Volunteers and fosters are welcome. To learn more, visit www.bahspets.org.
