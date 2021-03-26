BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS - On March 24, 2021, at approximately 5:36 PM, a police officer of the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department observed a vehicle in the area of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr that matched the description of the suspect vehicle broadcast in connection to a double shooting/homicide in the City of Jennings.

The officer attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit culminated shortly thereafter in the City of Riverview when the suspect vehicle left the roadway off the southwest corner of the intersection of Chambers Road and Grosvenor Drive and struck a tree.

The suspect exited the vehicle and presented a firearm. The officer, who was still seated in the driver's seat of his marked police vehicle, discharged his weapon numerous times at the suspect. He exited the vehicle and discharged his weapon additional times. The suspect ultimately complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was uninjured in the incident.

The officer, who is 33 years of age with approximately 2.5 years of law enforcement experience, was uninjured in the incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect discharged his firearm in the course of the incident.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, who is now leading the investigation. It remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

