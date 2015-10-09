The Board of Directors of Bell Community Credit Union of Alton, IL have entered into a merger agreement with GCS Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the metro east area with a rich history. Approval of the merger was granted by the credit union’s regulatory agencies, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the National Credit Union Administration. All employees of BCCU have been retained and will continue to serve members through that location.

Keith Burton, President of GCS Credit Union, stated “BCCU has served their membership well for over 80 years and we are honored to be chosen to continue financial services to the membership of BCCU. We will continue the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ that has made GCS successful for almost 75 years!”

The Bell Community Credit Union is a non-for-profit community-based financial institution established in 1940 originally to serve Illinois Bell Telephone employees from Alton to Cairo, Illinois.

“The merger will bring added benefits to members of both credit unions. Current BCCU members will see expanded products and services while current members of GCS will be able to use the new location in the Alton area. GCS will now have 8 metro east locations,” Burton remarked.

Founded in 1941 out of a single Granite City branch, GCS Credit Union, with approximately $309 million in assets, now serves over 41,000 members. Branches can be found in Edwardsville, Granite City, Collinsville, Madison, Pontoon Beach, O’Fallon, and Alton. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone audio response system, PCU online banking, and by visiting mygcscu.com.

To find out more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

