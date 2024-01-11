ALTON - Despite only being a senior in high school, Bel Springman already has an impressive resume with lots of academic, extracurricular and professional accomplishments.

For her success, Bel Springman is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Springman is a part of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics national honor society. These groups require high grades and several volunteer hours, which Springman has achieved throughout her high school career. She is also a 2023–2024 Illinois State Scholar; only a few students in every class are eligible for this impressive honor.

When she’s not studying or excelling in the classroom, Springman stays busy as the social media editor for the Tatler, Alton High School’s yearbook. She plays the cello and has been a part of the school district’s orchestra since 2015. She was also recently accepted into the chamber orchestra, an extracurricular ensemble, so she spends a lot of time practicing and playing cello with her classmates.

Springman racks up volunteer hours with National Honor Society and as a math tutor through Mu Alpha Theta. She is also a member of Jacoby Arts Center’s Exhibitions Committee, and she works as a customer service representative at Jacoby on a part-time basis. It’s a lot of work to juggle a job, extracurriculars and her studies, but Springman loves everything she does.

“I have worked at Jacoby Arts Center since August 2022 (right before my junior year) and I adore my job,” Springman said. “Although I often am occupied with school, work or extracurriculars, I enjoy crocheting, painting and reading. I am a dancer at the Creative Dance Studio with Rachel Brady, and I otherwise enjoy exercising and doing yoga. I love to travel and hope to see more of the world post-graduation.”

Springman plans to attend SIUE in the fall. She is currently interested in majoring in either English or psychology, and either department will be lucky to have her.

Congratulations to Bel for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

