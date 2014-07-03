ALTON, ILL – In an effort to aid military families with school age children being assigned to Illinois, legislation supported by State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, easing military school transfers was signed into law.

“The children of military members often change schools several times before graduating high school,” Beiser said. “Constantly moving means students must not only leave their friends and teachers, but sometimes have difficulty enrolling in their new school, making an already stressful time even more difficult.”

Beiser supported House Bill 3939 which ensures that children of active duty military personnel who move to Illinois can enroll in the same grade level they were enrolled in at their previous school. It also allows them to use unofficial records to expedite admission until official records are available, and establishes guidelines for course placement, program placement and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Students will be allowed additional absences when parents have been called to active duty or have returned from combat or a combat-support posting. This measure is supported by the Scott Air Force Base.

“With so many military families calling the Metro East home, it is important we provide support to military servicemen and women and their families,” Beiser said. “Being able to quickly enroll in school will provide children the opportunity to become settled in the area, while keeping their education on track.”

