ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently helped pass a bipartisan budget proposal that increases funding to care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“As a society, we have an obligation to care for those who are most vulnerable,” Beiser said. “This includes helping to provide services and reducing costs for people with developmental disabilities. As a former special education teacher, I know how important these services are to protecting the health and safety of members of our community.”

Since Gov. Rauner took office over two years ago, social service agencies that provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities have been forced to do more while not receiving compensation for their contracted services. To ensure that these agencies can continue to serve their clients, Beiser worked with Democrats and Republicans to craft a budget that restored funding to help individuals with disabilities, which includes dental and health care services for people with developmental disabilities. The approved budget also restores cuts that Rauner made to The Autism Project, Arc of Illinois, Early Intervention and community mental health services.

“When the state invests in care to disabled people in our community, not only do we provide them and their families with much needed assistance, but we support local jobs throughout the region,” Beiser said. “The budget impasse has caused irrevocable harm to our social safety net. This year’s budget will help provide certainty to agencies and clients, but Democrats and Republicans must continue to work together to make sure a crisis like this never happens again.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

