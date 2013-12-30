A new law that state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, helped pass to close a dangerous loophole exploited by child sex offenders at playgrounds takes effect Jan. 1.

“This law helps to better ensure the safety and protection of our children,” Beiser said. “Under previous law, sex offenders were banned from going to public parks and playgrounds but they could go to privately-owned playgrounds that are available to the public, such as playgrounds at fast-food restaurants. This new law closes that loophole and provides more safety for children.”

House Bill 3023 (Public Act 98-0266) received unanimous support in the General Assembly and was signed into law in August. The new law will help law enforcement crack down on child sex offenders who use private playgrounds as a means of stalking children.

“This measure allows greater flexibility to law enforcement and gives them greater ability to keep sex offenders away from children,” Beiser said. “It’s important to do all we can to strengthen public safety and protect our families.”

