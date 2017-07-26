ALTON – To protect community colleges and state universities that have lost nearly 60 percent of their funding over the past two years, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, worked with both Democrats and Republicans to develop a budget plan that would protect institutions of higher education.

“Our community is lucky to have institutions like Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Lewis and Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College,” Beiser said. “These colleges help students achieve their goals and guide them as they begin their future. These valuable institutions need funding from the state to be able to continue to serve local communities.”

Without a full-year budget, many colleges in Illinois have risked losing their accreditation as they cut programs and staff to balance their finances. To prevent this from happening, Beiser supported a bipartisan budget plan that would provide funding for community colleges and state universities at 90 percent of their original level. The budget also increased funding for the Monetary Award Program, which provides financial aid to low-income students for their education.

“When people earn their college degree, they increase their earning potential,” Beiser said. “When students graduate from local universities, they are more likely to live, work and contribute to our local communities. I am disappointed that Governor Rauner failed to understand that value that investing in colleges and universities has for the state. Legislators must continue working in a bipartisan manner to protect further damage to our state.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

