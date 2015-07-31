ALTON – Despite a consistent and publicly accessible voting record of supporting property tax relief, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has found himself targeted by a political special interest group trying to confuse local taxpayers with deceptive mailings that urge them to contact Beiser and tell him to vote for a property tax freeze—which he has already done 11 times.

“I am astonished that an east coast firm that has advocated for education funding cuts and policies that would destroy the middle-class would spend their time and money urging me to back property tax reform when I have voted to freeze property taxes 11 times this year,” Beiser said. “Perhaps they don’t understand how to look up my voting record on this issue, so I’ve sent them a record of every single vote and asked them to focus their persuasive efforts of lawmakers who haven’t stood for property tax relief—including every Republican state representative in Madison County or the surrounding areas.”

Beiser and his staff have been collecting the signatures of local residents on a pro-property tax relief petition for weeks. Similar mailings from Turnaround Illinois, a Chicago-based group advocating for dangerous reforms that would harm injured workers and job creation, have also surfaced.

“I heard about Rep. Beiser’s property tax freeze petition drive and I went to his office myself to talk to him about his plan to freeze property taxes,” said, Shirley Webb of East Alton. “How in the world can this group say something to the contrary? Clearly this amateur hour operation is incapable of using the internet to fact check votes on legislation or they are just being intentionally deceitful. Something stinks here and I don’t appreciate trying to be fooled. Representative Beiser told me himself that he supports property tax relief and he has the votes to back it up—end of story.”

If you would like a copy of the vote totals for each property tax freeze bill voted on in the Illinois House of Representatives this year, or if you would like to sign Beiser’s petition in support of a property tax freeze, please call 465-5900 or e-mail dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

