To help working families and seniors living on a fixed income, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, voted for a measure to prevent local governments from automatically raising property taxes.

“In recent years homeowners have seen the value of their homes decrease, while their property taxes go up every year,” Beiser said. “This is unsustainable growth that puts pressure on our middle-class families and seniors, who do not see an increase in their income every year and who struggle to pay their property tax bills.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser supported the measure, which prevents local governments from increasing property taxes every year. If the local governments want to raise property taxes, they would be allowed to do so after the increase is approved by voters through a referendum. Under current law, many local governments can automatically raise property taxes up to five percent each year. The proposal is a key component of Governor Rauner’s Turnaround Agenda.

“One of the top concerns that my constituents share with me is how high property taxes are, but I also hear that they want to see their elected officials working together,” Beiser added. “This is an important step in addressing both of those concerns.”

The property tax freeze measure was adopted as House Floor Amendment 1 of House Bill 695. The bill is waiting for a full vote by the House of Representatives.

More like this: