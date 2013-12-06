ALTON, Ill. – With the holidays upon us, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is reminding area residents to follow important safety tips to ensure that everyone can enjoy a festive and safe holiday season.

“While decorating for the holidays, many families choose to put up a Christmas tree,” Beiser said. “When doing so, it is important that it is done in the appropriate way to prevent a fire.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the following precautions should be followed to prevent Christmas tree fires:

Connect no more than 3 strands of mini light sets.

Connect no more than 50 bulbs for screw-in light sets.

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.

Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles, or heat vents.

Discard your tree as soon as possible after Christmas or when it is dry.

“The holidays give many of us time to relax and enjoy the company of friends and family,” Beiser said. “I urge everyone to stay vigilant over the holidays in order to avoid accidents from happening.”

Beiser’s constituent service office may be reached at 618-465-5900 or by email at dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

