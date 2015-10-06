ALTON – State Rep Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently toured Senior Services Plus to show the governor and other members of the General Assembly the harmful effects that the budget impasse is having on the organization.

“Thank you to Rep. Beiser for bringing the problems that the budget impasse and proposed budget cuts are causing to light,” said Kim Campbell, Event & Activities Coordinator for Senior Services Plus. “Organizations like Senior Services Plus are already struggling through the current budget impasse, but the proposed budget cuts to essential services like Meals on Wheels are really going to hurt. The elderly population in our area is growing, and many seniors live on a fixed income. The quality of life for many seniors in our area is going to decrease because they will not have access to the services that they need.”

To combat the budget impasse and the governor’s proposed budget cuts, Beiser has started distributing a new petition around the Riverbend area that will urge the governor and General Assembly to work together to pass a balanced budget that does not exclude the most vulnerable citizens. Constituents that choose to sign the petition will be showing that they support Beiser in his efforts to stand up for those that need assistance from programs such as Meals on Wheels, LIHEAP, Community Care Programs and other essential services.

Article continues after sponsor message

If constituents would like to sign the petition or would like a copy of the petition to distribute, they can visit Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office, located at 528 Henry Street in Alton.

“Governor Rauner’s proposed budget cuts and the budget impasse are truly damaging to organizations such as Senior Services Plus. However, the people that are really being hurt are those that need assistance from these organizations through programs such as Meals on Wheels and LIHEAP,” said Beiser. “The governor’s budget impasse is leaving the most vulnerable people in the state helpless, and I believe that is unacceptable.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: