ALTON –On Thursday, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, visited Alton Memorial Hospital as part of his plan to do tours of different organizations in the Riverbend region impacted by the state budget impasse.

Pictured from left to right, Debbie Turpin, Vice president of Patient Care Services; Jessica Mossman, Manager of the Women's Health and Childbirth Center; Brad Goacher, Vice president of Operations; Dave Braasch, president; state Rep. Dan Beiser; Steve Thompson, chairman of the AMH board of directors; Susan Koesterer, vice president of Finance.

“It is important that we show the governor and my fellow members of the General Assembly what is at stake if the proposed budget cuts are passed,” said Beiser. “Hospitals and other businesses that offer essential services should be a top priority in the drafting of the state budget. The proposed budget cuts will hurt the most vulnerable people in our state and jeopardize our local economy, and that is something that I cannot support.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

