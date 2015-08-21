ALTON –On Thursday, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, visited Alton Memorial Hospital as part of his plan to do tours of different organizations in the Riverbend region impacted by the state budget impasse.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pictured from left to right, Debbie Turpin, Vice president of Patient Care Services; Jessica Mossman, Manager of the Women's Health and Childbirth Center; Brad Goacher, Vice president of Operations; Dave Braasch, president; state Rep. Dan Beiser; Steve Thompson, chairman of the AMH board of directors; Susan Koesterer, vice president of Finance.

“It is important that we show the governor and my fellow members of the General Assembly what is at stake if the proposed budget cuts are passed,” said Beiser.  “Hospitals and other businesses that offer essential services should be a top priority in the drafting of the state budget.  The proposed budget cuts will hurt the most vulnerable people in our state and jeopardize our local economy, and that is something that I cannot support.”  

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this:

Nov 7, 2023 - Rep. Ford Says Illinois Will Soon Be First In Nation To Offer Free, Universal Test and Licensure Prep For Public University Students

Nov 7, 2023 - Rep. Amy Elik’s Resolution to Audit Spending on Free Healthcare for Undocumented Immigrants Approved

3 days ago - Rep. Elik Hosting Holiday Food Drive Dec. 5th-20th

Nov 17, 2023 - Durbin Meets With Predominantly Black Institutions Of Illinois

Nov 17, 2023 - Cook County Board Of Commissioners Unanimously Approves Balanced $9.26 Billion FY2024 Budget

 