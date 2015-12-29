GODFREY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, the Riverbend Growth Association and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be hosting a Small Business Seminar open to local small business owners and managers, as well as people interested in starting their own small business.

“Our local communities only thrive when our small businesses thrive,” said Beiser. “Through the Small Business Seminar we are hoping to help folks interested in small business growth in our area get started by hearing different tips, opinions and ideas from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The meeting will also be beneficial to existing employers looking to improve their businesses.”

The free Small Business Seminar will be held on January 20, 2016, in the community room at Liberty Bank, located at 3112 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, beginning at 10:00 AM with lunch to follow. A RSVP is required to attend the event.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

