GODFREY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting Satellite Office Hours in Godfrey on Tuesday, August 18 at Godfrey Village Hall, located at 6810 Godfrey Road, from 10 am until Noon. Satellite Office Hours give residents who are not able to visit his constituent services office a chance to speak with Beiser.

“Satellite Office Hours give me the ability to be more available to residents throughout my district,” Beiser said. “My constituent services office is in Alton, so residents from other areas may not be able to visit my office when they need assistance during the week. I want to provide accessibility to my constituents, and help them in whatever way I can.”

Residents from around the Godfrey area are encouraged to attend Satellite Office Hours if they need assistance from Beiser. Residents will also be able to speak to him or a representative from his office about any concerns or questions that they may have.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

