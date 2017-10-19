ALTON - Following Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation to streamline the process to receive life insurance payments owed after a loved one’s death, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on legislators to override this veto and help grieving families.

“There are a lot of details that need to get taken care of when a close family member passes away,” Beiser said. “Unfortunately, all too often, this process is made harder when insurance companies make families jump through needless hoops simply to delay payment of what surviving family members are owed.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser cosponsored House Bill 302, which standardizes the process that families have to take to claim life insurance policies. Some of these changes include preventing insurance companies from terminating a policy after someone’s death and requiring insurance companies to update contact information. These changes came from suggestions from the Task Force on Unclaimed Life Insurance Policies and the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.

“People take out life insurance policies to help their families cover expenses after their death and to try to take care of them one last time,” Beiser said. “Family members should not have to spend countless hours trying to figure out how to receive the life insurance benefits they are entitled to and this legislation simply makes sure that there is one set of rules that insurance companies follow.”

More like this: