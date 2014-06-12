SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Continuing his efforts to support state workers, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, helped pass legislation this session to pay back wages owed to state employees since 2011.

“These payments are long overdue to thousands of men and women who help provide essential services to our state,” Beiser said. “Paying these debts is not only the right thing to do, but will put much-needed money into the pockets of families who are working to make ends meet.”

Beiser supported House Bill 3793 to pay $50 million in back wages to state employees, many of whom live in the Metro East. The legislation also supplies needed funding to key state programs, including money for pre K-12 education programs, long overdue school maintenance and transportation projects, and other economic development initiatives specifically aimed at creating local jobs.

“Paying these back wages and putting people to work will pump thousands of dollars into the local economy,” Beiser said. “Making these upgrades will help us repair our crumbling schools and provide an environment where our children can grow and prosper.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, or call 618-465-5900.

