ALTON – State Representative Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and other lawmakers have been working continuously through the summer negotiating the state budget. On Wednesday, July 1, 2015, Beiser supported a budget extension that would fund vital state services through the month of July. This budget would create a $2.25 billion spending plan that would keep certain state services operational, avoiding a state government shutdown.

“Passing this budget extension would have provided stability and continuity of care to children, seniors, the developmentally disabled and their families, while legislators and the governor continue to negotiate a final budget,” Beiser said. “I am disappointed that legislators could not come together and put the needs of our community first. When these services are cut, a heavy burden is placed on the middle class and other struggling families.”

House Bill 4190 included a $2.25 billion spending plan that would have kept certain state services operational, avoiding a state government shutdown. Under the measure, services that would have received funding included Medicaid, Veterans’ Homes, services for the mentally ill, and services for the developmentally disabled. Community Care Programs provide in home care for senior citizens by assisting with daily tasks, allowing them to remain in their own homes, rather than being located to nursing homes. This would have allowed local organizations, such as Senior Services Plus located in Godfrey to continue to provide home care to local seniors.

“I would like to thank Rep. Beiser for his continued support to seniors in our community and organizations like Senior Services Plus,” Theresa Collins, Director of the Community Care Program at Senior Services Plus said. “I know that if a balanced budget is not passed soon not only will seniors lose services they rely on, but those providing that care will lose their jobs. We cannot continue with this uncertainty for much longer.”

