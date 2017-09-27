ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported a new school funding formula that would bring more funding to local schools and protect homeowners from a proposed tax increase.

“The old school funding formula was unfair,” Beiser said. “It relied on property taxes to fund our schools, instead of contributions from the state. This new formula will help ensure that that state fulfills its obligation to fund our schools.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser supported Senate Bill 1947, which updated the school funding formula for the state of Illinois. The new formula takes into account factors that change resources that school districts have to provide to students, including low-income areas and special needs students. During negotiations of this legislation, Beiser opposed proposals that would increase property taxes by over 7 percent in some areas of the 111th District.

“During negotiations, Gov. Rauner suggested a proposal that would have raised property taxes on every homeowner,” Beiser said. “However, by working together Democratic and Republican legislators were able to stop this tax increase from happening and provide property tax relief to homeowners as state funding to our schools increases.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: