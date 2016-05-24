ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is co-sponsoring a package of legislative proposals backed by the Illinois Attorney General to eliminate various statues of limitation on sex crimes.

“Sex crimes, especially those against minors, are some of the most heinous offenses imaginable,” said Beiser. “These bills will help to support victims of sex crimes by removing the current statute of limitations so that offenders can be punished, even if they are convicted years after their offense occurred.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser is co-sponsoring House Bill 1127 which eradicates the current three year statute of limitations on various sex crimes such as criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse. He is also co-sponsoring House Bills 1128 and 1129, which will lead to more protection for victims under the age of 18 and harsher penalties for child pornography and human trafficking crimes.

“Under current law, sexual predators that have not been convicted within three years of committing certain sex crimes cannot be prosecuted,” said Beiser. “I believe that is unacceptable, and I encourage other legislators to join me in support of these bills. Due to many factors, convicting an offender of a sex crime can take longer than the current statute of limitations, and I feel that it is our duty as legislators to protect the public and help ensure that justice will be served.”

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: