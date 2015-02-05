SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued the following statement Wednesday in response to Governor Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address:

“As a state representative, my number one priority is to serve as a strong voice for the 111th District, the Metro East and all of Southern Illinois. Every day when I talk to constituents, they express concerns about helping businesses grow, creating jobs in our communities and improving local schools, while delivering essential services to children, seniors and the disabled.

“Today, Governor Rauner laid out his vision for reforming the state. While many parts of his agenda are clearly still in development, I am interested in learning more about his plans and working together with him in places where our priorities intersect.

“However, there are some areas where we disagree. In the same way that we cannot solve our current pension problems by slashing benefits that employees have paid for and earned, we cannot balance our budget by placing additional burdens on middle-class families. Working families are the backbone of our economy and even during the most difficult times, they have found ways to support local businesses, schools, and social service organizations. I will also continue to support small businesses and major employers, including Alton Steel, Granite City Steel, Phillips 66 Refinery, Illinois American Water, Olin Brass, International Mulch and our local school districts, which provide jobs to thousands to families across the region.

“As we look for ways to move Illinois forward, I remain committed to fighting for fiscally sustainable policies that provide economic security to middle-class families and invest in Illinois’ future.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

