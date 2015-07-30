SPRINGFIELD – In addition to previously pledging to not take paycheck until a budget is in place, earlier this week, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, voted to reject a cost of living increase for lawmakers.

“The people most impacted by the budget impasse are our seniors, children and disabled, many of whom are no longer receiving services they depend on,” Beiser said. “Because I believe it is wrong for lawmakers to receive increases in their pay during this budget crisis, I have voted once again to lower my salary and will not cash my paycheck until our budget stalemate is resolved.”

This spring, the General Assembly passed a spending plan that continues to provide important state services, including home care for seniors, services for the developmentally disabled, programs for autistic children, breast and cervical cancer screenings and increased funding for our schools. Beiser also voted to freeze legislators’ salaries, including his own, by not providing funding for cost of living adjustments for elected officials. However, when Gov. Rauner vetoed the budget outright, he ensured lawmakers would receive their cost of living adjustment. To address this error and carry out the intent of the budget he supported, Beiser supported HB 576, which takes a way a cost of living increase for legislators and constitutional officers during the current fiscal year.

“I urge Governor Rauner to sign this legislation immediately so we can get back to focusing on putting a budget in place that protects hard-working men and women across the state,” Beiser added.

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

