With the start of the tax filing period this week, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging veterans to utilize the free tax preparation materials provided by the Illinois Certified Public Accountants Society (CPAs).

“Many veterans face unique challenges with their tax returns because they often receive special benefits in addition to their regular income,” said Beiser. “Instead of spending hours on their own to try and figure out their tax situation, veterans can take advantage of this free service and have the peace of mind in knowing that their taxes are properly filed.”

The Illinois CPA Society will match military personnel and/or their family members with CPA volunteers in their area who will provide free personal, federal and state income tax preparation assistance. Volunteers will help qualified persons take full advantage of tax benefits, exclusions and filing extensions available to them. This is a year-round service, and a spouse or family member can request assistance for military personnel still overseas.

“It’s great to see the Illinois CPA Society recognizing the tremendous sacrifices that veterans make to serve their country,” Beiser said. “I applaud them for offering this free service and I encourage all eligible veterans to apply for assistance.”

Any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who is a current Illinois resident and has served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during the last 12 months are eligible for free tax assistance. Online applications are available at www.icpas.org/militarytaxrequest.

For more information, please contact the Illinois CPA Society at 217-789-7914 or online at www.icpas.org.

