ALTON, Il – Two pieces of legislation sponsored by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, which will help protect veterans and active duty military members from identity theft and workplace discrimination, passed the House of Representatives recently.

“The U.S. Military goes above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe here at home,” Beiser said. “It is only right for us to do the same and make sure that our laws acknowledge the sacrifices service members and their families make.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, veterans and active duty service members make identity theft complaints twice as often as the general population. In response to this, Beiser sponsored House Bill 3425 bill, which requires consumer reporting agencies to provide free credit freezes to active-duty military personal and veterans. Reporting agencies already provide free credit freezes to people aged 65 and older, and to victims of identity theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser also sponsored House Bill 3748 to help ensure that veterans and service members are aware that it is illegal for employers to refuse to hire a prospective employee on the basis of their duty status. The measure requires the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Human Rights Commission to inform veterans and active-duty military members of protections granted to them under federal law.

“Our military members and veterans deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, but we have seen that they are not immune to people trying to take advantage of them,” Beiser added. “These bills attempt to right some of the wrongs that are occurring and show them every day how much we appreciate their service.”

Both House Bill 3425 and House Bill 3748 passed the House of Representatives and now move to the Senate for further consideration.

More like this: