SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To help keep drugs away from children, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently passed legislation enhancing penalties on individuals manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

“The use and manufacturing of meth is growing at an alarming rate in our community,” Beiser said. “Law enforcement officials should have every tool at their disposal to help fight against this drug that continues to destroy lives. I will continue to work to ensure that our police departments have every resource available to battle this growing epidemic.”

House Bill 4093 institutes stiffer penalties for manufacturing meth within 1,000 feet of a school. This penalty already exists for manufacturing meth within 1,000 of a church and it is similar to sentencing enhancements that already exist for manufacturing other drugs. The bill was an initiative of the South Roxana Police Department, which made the proposal after a house was found to be manufacturing meth a block away from a school earlier this year.

“I appreciate all of the work that Rep. Beiser has done to help local law enforcement get meth out of our communities,” said South Roxana Police Chief Dennis Carpenter. “In addition to helping keep drugs out of the hands of our children, this legislation will help reduce crime and make our streets safer.”

For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

