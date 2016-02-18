ALTON –Recently Governor Rauner announced his plan for the state to bailout the failing Chicago Public School (CPS) system, a move being criticized by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton.

“Bailing out the Chicago Public School system is a terrible idea, especially when we have so many other problems with our state budget and our schools are in need of greater investment,” said Beiser. “I have long stood against the idea of Chicago getting an automatic cut of school funding while downstate schools are hurting. I object to the governor’s idea to put local taxpayers on the hook for Chicago’s fiscal mismanagement.”

Beiser voiced his frustration that Governor Rauner is focusing on a CPS bailout, rather than addressing the budget crisis impacting all corners of the state.

“Every day, I talk with senior citizens, small business owners, parents, and advocates who are reeling because of the budget impasse,” Beiser added. “Putting Illinois on a fiscally responsible path should be the priority—not bailing out Chicago. The governor’s plan would create the potential for millions of dollars being directed away from the Metro East and to Chicago. I am opposed, and I urge my constituent to join me by signing my online petition against the Chicago bailout at www.nochicagobailout.com/beiser.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

